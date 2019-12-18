Second person eyes District 5 seat

By: Staff report
Sampson

LUMBERTON — With one full day and half of another left in to file for local office, just one person did so on Wednesday.

Judy Oxendine Sampson filed as a Democrat for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 5 seat. Sampson’s entry into the political race sets up a primary contest with Lacy Cummings, who filed as a Democrat on Dec. 10. The two candidates will square off for the seat held by Raymond Cummings since 1996.

Raymond Cummings has not filed for re-election and it is believed that he will not. Lacy Cummings ran against Raymond Cummings in 2012 and 2016 and lost.

According to information provided to The Robesonian, Sampson retired from the purchasing department of Campbell Soup after 30 years of employment. She has been the president of the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce for two years, president of MAIN, a Fortune 500 minority diversity group at Campbell Soup for four years, and a minority small business owner.

She said she will work to provide more resources for skilled trade training to assist students, especially exceptional children, to prepare for jobs like masonry, plumbing and carpentry.

“We can offer a brighter future for improving our infrastructure, economic development, attractive tax incentives, better education, better health care, especially for our veterans and senior citizens and educating our farmers on technology that will even assist them,” Sampson said.

Sampson said she wants all elected officials to unify and make people proud to live in Robeson County.

“We should provide the best resources for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and first responders to combat drugs and crime to keep the citizens of Robeson County safe,” she said.

The filing period ends at noon Friday. Primary elections are March 3, and the general election is Nov. 3.

Staff report