13 gifts push fund past $48K mark

Thirteen is a lucky number today because it is the number of new donations to the Empty Stocking Fund.
With today and Friday remaining to give, the 13 donations have added $4,610 to the total, which now stands at $48,385. While the fund is behind last year’s record pace, we do know of some large donations that will be coming in, so we remain hopeful.
The largest gift today is for $2,000 and it comes from Jon Wayne Home Sales Inc. Precise Piping has chipped in with a $1,000 gift, and Dial Insurance has added $500 to the total. We hope you will read through the entire list to see the names of the people helping ensure a merry Christmas for children who come from poor homes.
The deadline to give is Friday at 5 p.m. and it cannot be extended because staff at the Department of Social Services need time to get the vouchers to the families.
Since the deadline to contribute is Friday at 5 p.m., it is too late to mail a donation. But contributions can be made in person or by credit card over the phone.
Our office is at 2175 Roberts Ave., and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.
The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.
The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.
The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.
The fund provides a $50 voucher for each child that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.
Previous total ………..…$43,775
89. In loving memory of our grandchildren, Chandler and Chloe Wright, given by Jerry & Kathy Freeman…$100
90. Anonymous……..…$50
91. Precise Piping, Inc……………$1,000
92. Redstone Hayswood Alumni Association Inc…$100
93. Bill and Terryn Owens, in honor of Donnie Douglas and Margaret Sayers…$100
94. Jane and Chris Smith………$200
95. From Jack and Chanell Mayes, in memory of Jack and Lillie Mae Mayes…..…$250
96. Dial Insurance………..$500
97. Bob and Candy Borbet……….$100
98. Terry and Nancy Wilkerson, in honor of our children and grandchildren………$100
99. John and Mary Ann Masters, in honor of Boots….…$50
100. In memory of Ernie Blake and to honor Barbara, Gretchen and Libba, by Peggy McLean…$60
101. Jon Wayne Home Sales………………….…$2,000
Total……………………$48,385