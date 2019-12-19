Free hams available Friday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Free hams will be given to 500 Robeson County disaster survivors on Friday.

The giveaway by Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition Inc. will begin at 2 p.m. at the coalition’s offices at 802 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. Cars should line up at the rear entrance of the building. Smithfield Foods donated hams, and company employees will be on-site to assist the giveaway.

Hams will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Each household will receive one ham.

“If you are a client of RCDRC or Endeavors enrolled in the disaster case management program and do not have transportation, please make arrangements with your case manager for other options for pickup,” said Cassandra Campbell, Coalition executive director.

The event will be the Coalition’s last holiday season giveaway.

For information about the event, contact the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition at 910-370-1648 or via email at [email protected]

