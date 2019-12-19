Holiday Explosion is Saturday

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Community Wellness and Action Listen2Me youth group’s Holiday Explosion is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Red Springs Middle School.

The holiday event will take place in the school’s auditorium. During the event, about 20 members of the youth group will perform an original play titled “Finding Christmas.”

Donations for $1 will be accepted, and all proceeds will go toward two student scholarships.

For more information, contact 910-536-7814.

