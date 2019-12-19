Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

SHANNON — Officers with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office this morning were at a Shannon home investigating what is being called a homicide after a man’s body was found.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:22 a.m. the body was found in a yard near the dead man’s residence in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park at 5480 Shannon Road.

The victim’s name is not being released as relatives are being contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.