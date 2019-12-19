Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

LUMBERTON — The old BB&T building will be home to more than just county administrative offices when renovation work is finished.

Dan Bishop, the U.S. representative of N.C. District 9, will have space in which to establish an office from which to serve his Robeson County constituents, County Manager Kellie Blue said Wednesday. The congressman who won the U.S. House seat in a Sept. 10 special election has confirmed he will move staff into the building. He will get it at no cost.

“Absolutely,” Blue said. “They are excited about moving in there.”

Commissioner David Edge said he spoke with Bishop’s office Wednesday about the move, and said, “He is coming.”

Edge said it’s not clear yet how big the office space will be, but Bishop plans to have two staffers in the Robeson County office. Both people will be hired locally.

“It’s nice to have him here,” Edge said. “We want to have him in our community.”

County leaders say moving into the old BB&T building is about convenience for county administrators, employees and residents. The move to the BB&T building will free up space in the county courthouse, which is cramped. The county administration building on Elm Street will be abandoned.

City leaders abandoned a plan to give Rep. Bishop office space in Town Hall, which is why the congressman plans to move into the county’s new administration building.

The idea of offering Bishop space in Town Hall died after City Council members argued over what to charge the congressman during an Oct. 14 meeting.

City leaders first thought to offer Bishop a 392-square-foot space for free. But that offer sparked a contentious exchange between Mayor Bruce Davis and Councilmen John Cantey and Chris Howard during an Oct. 9 Council Policy Committee meeting, and the offer was tabled.

The rent-free offer was raised again during the Oct. 14 council meeting, but Cantey made a substitute motion to Bishop office space for $457 per month. That motion was approved, but Bishop opted for rent-free space.

Robeson County was key in electing Bishop in a close race. The office will enable local residents to more easily access congressional services.

Bishop is up for re-election on Nov. 3. As of Wednesday afternoon he was the only Republican to file for the District 9 seat. Harry Southerland has filed as a Democrat.

Before anyone can move in, work on the building at 500 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton has to completed. The work is projected to be finished by the end of January, Blue said.

Original projections had the renovation project being finished in January 2019. Then the deadline was moved to October because of weather and the discovery of asbestos.

Initially projected to cost between $12 million and $13 million, the project’s cost as of March was $13.8 million. The private loan is being financed at a payment of about $600,000 a year over 30 years. County leaders have said the payments can be handled without a tax increase.

Once completed, the 64,655-square-foot building will house six county departments. The first floor will include the Board of Commissioners’ new meeting chambers, Veterans Services and the Register of Deeds. The Tax Office will occupy the second floor. The third floor will house Human Resources and Computer Operations. The county attorney, county manager, assistant county managers and Finance Department will be on the fourth floor.

Plans include tables and chairs in a green area and space for bicycle parking.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor