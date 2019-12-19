Person killed in accident with school bus

December 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff

LUMBERTON — One person was killed Thursday in an accident that involved a school bus and two other vehicles, but The Robesonian has been told that there were no injuries to the students on the bus or its driver.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the state Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling on Reagan Church Road when it struck a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road and had emergency flashers operating. The parked vehicle richoceted into the path of the bus and a collision occurred.

The driver of the first vehicle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene. That person’s name was not available.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. about a mile from N.C. 41.

According to Gordon Burnette, a spokesman for the Public Schools of Robeson County, there were 37 students on Bus 174, which serves East Robeson Primary School. After the accident, according to Burnette, the schools principal, Lewis Cox, and the system’s director of Transportation, Robert Gusman, arrived at the scene and students were returned to East Robeson Primary to meet their parents and other family members.

Burnette said the bus driver, who was not identified, was not at fault.

The Robesonian will update this story at robesonian.com as details warrant.

Staff