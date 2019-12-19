Deadline arrives; fund now at $53.7K

Ron Roach, president of Contempora Fabrics; Danny Church, vice president of manufacturing; and Alex Whitley, vice president of sales, present a $2,500 check from the company for the Empty Stocking Fund, enough to provide Christmas for 50 children. Ron Roach, president of Contempora Fabrics; Danny Church, vice president of manufacturing; and Alex Whitley, vice president of sales, present a $2,500 check from the company for the Empty Stocking Fund, enough to provide Christmas for 50 children.

On the penultimate day to contribute, nine gifts were made to the Empty Stocking Fund, adding $5,370 to its total.

The deadline to contribute is Friday when our office doors close at 5 p.m., so if you want to contribute, please do so in person or by credit card over the phone.

The largest gift today comes from Contempora Fabrics and is for $2,500. There also is an anonymous gift of $1,000 to report.

The fund’s total is at $53,755, so barring a Christmas miracle last year’s record total of about $87,000 will not be reached. But we still are hoping for a big finish.

To donate in person, come to our office at 2175 Roberts Ave., which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235.

The newspaper each day will list all the donors and the amount each has given. If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, provide that information and it will be included.

The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The Robesonian especially encourages churches, schools, civic groups, and businesses to make donations. Every cent that is donated goes directly to the children because there are no administrative costs.

The fund provides a $50 voucher for each child that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. More than 800 families and 2,000 children this year were screened and determined to be eligible to receive help.

Previous total ………..…$48,385

102. Contempora Fabrics…….…$2,500

103. Fred A. Hill and Grace B. Hill in memory of our parents…$500

104. Speech N Progress Inc…………$250

105. In memory of our mom, Carolyn Strickland…$300

106. Channing and Emily Jones, in memory of Paulette Love……..$100

107. From Hugh Rogers and Beth Rogers Thorndyke, in memory of Hubert and Julia Rogers….…$500

108. Jan Gane in memory of James, Jarvis and Stevie……$200

109. Merry Christmas from Silas Revels………$20.

110. Anonymous………………$1,000

Total…………………… $53,755