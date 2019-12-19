Rempac to expand, add jobs

Rempac Foam, which specializes in manufacturing flexible foam and plastic products, received a $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The money will help add 40 jobs and 50,000 square feet to the existing facility. Rempac Foam, which specializes in manufacturing flexible foam and plastic products, received a $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The money will help add 40 jobs and 50,000 square feet to the existing facility. Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — A local manufacturer has received a grant that will protect about 200 jobs at its plant and lead to the hiring of as many as 40 more.

In addition, Rempac Foam, which is located at 2005 Starlight Drive, plans to invest about $4 million to add 50,000 square feet of space to its facility.

Rempac, which specializes in manufacturing flexible foam and plastic products, plans the growth after receiving a $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

“These grants, in partnership with local city government, state and federal agencies, are crucial for our community to continue to invest in economic development opportunities that result in job creation,” said Channing Jones, the county’s Economic Development director.

According to Mike Van Etten, senior vice president for Rempac, the hiring process has already begun and will extend two years, and will include managers, supervisors, machine operators, material handlers and packers. He said the average salary of the new hires must be equal to or greater than $32,438 a year. He added that all Rempac employees are offered medical and retirement benefits.

“We also would like to thank the city of Lumberton, notably the City Manager Wayne Horne, the Deputy City Manager Brandon Love and their respective staffs, the Honorable Mayor Bruce Davis and his staff, Phillip Shumaker, Beth Wilkerson and notably Channing Jones for all of their time, effort and hard work,” Etten said. “These actions taken by the state, city and county officials will help ensure that Rempac can stay healthy for the future and continue to provide hundreds of jobs in Lumberton in the years going forward.”

The nearly $4 million investment is part of the Building Reuse Program, which provides grants to local governments for the renovation of existing buildings or construction of health-care facilities based on their economic needs. Robeson County, as a Tier 1 county, is considered among the most economically distressed.

Jones praised the company for bouncing back after the plant was flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, threatening its future in Lumberton. In February, Rempac was awarded a $1.1 million Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Commerce to erect a berm to protect the plant from future flooding.

“Now the company is expanding because they are doing so well,” Jones said.

The grant is one of 12 announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Dec. 13. The grants will create 473 jobs and attract more than $111 million in private investments, according to the Department of Commerce.

“A focus on rural areas makes sure all North Carolinians have a healthier, better life, and a key to that is building and strengthening infrastructure,” Cooper said. “Rural Infrastructure Authority grants help pay for challenges rural areas must address to grow jobs and improve quality of life.”

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

