Accident kills Pembroke woman

PEMBROKE — Charges are pending against a Mint Hill woman after she ran a stop sign on Wednesday, striking another vehicle and killing its driver, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Killed in the accident was Paula K. Locklear, 47, of 77 Paula Drive, Pembroke.

According to a report by Trooper J.W. Scott, Locklear was driving a 2002 Honda van on Whistling Rufus Road about three miles north of Pembroke when a vehicle being driven by Tashlyn Thomas, 42, of Mint Hill on Philadelphus Road failed to yield and a collision occurred in the middle of the intersection.

Thomas suffered serious injuries and was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. A passenger in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles were destroyed. The accident happened about 4:45 p.m.

