Spreading Christmas joy

December 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
Members of East Lumberton Baptist Church spread joy Thursday for 450 jail inmates as they filled the hallways with Christmas carols like “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Deacon Jay Willoughby led the 10-member choir in two laps around the Robeson County Detention Center as inmates watched, waved and sang along.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_carol2-1.jpgMembers of East Lumberton Baptist Church spread joy Thursday for 450 jail inmates as they filled the hallways with Christmas carols like “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Deacon Jay Willoughby led the 10-member choir in two laps around the Robeson County Detention Center as inmates watched, waved and sang along.