Two charged after vehicle pursuit

LUMBERTON — Six people filed as candidates for elected offices that affect Robeson County on the last day to enter the 2020 election campaign.

Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, picked up a challenger in his bid to win a third term as the District 13 state senator. Barbara Yates-Lockamy, of Whiteville, filed Friday as a Democratic candidate. With filing over, they are the only two people running for the seat.

Yates-Lockamy ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for the N.C. House District 46 seat held by Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tabor City.

Democrat Tim Health, of Red Springs, filed Friday as a challenger to Jones’ re-election bid. Jones filed for re-election on Dec. 2, the first day of candidate filing, and is seeking his third term in the state House,

Tony R. Campbell, a Democrat from Lumberton, entered the race for the District 1 seat on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Friday. He is the third Democrat to file for the seat currently held by Jerry Stephens, who did not file for re-election. The other Democratic candidates are Jerry Kinlaw and Wixie Stephens, both of Lumberton. Wixie Stephens is Jerry Stephens’ ex-wife.

No Republicans filed for the District 1 seat.

Vicki L. Locklear, a Democrat, filed Friday for re-election as county Register of Deeds. No one else filed as a candidate for the office.

Two more people entered the race for three at-large seats on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education. With the filings on Friday by incumbent John Campbell and William Gentry, both of Lumberton, there are nine people in the race.

Steve Stone II, who filed Dec. 13 for an at-large seat on the board, dropped out of the race on Monday.

In a statement given to The Robesonian, Campbell said, “I am confident I have the experience needed to stand behind tough decisions when it is in the best interest of children. When re-elected, I promise to keep students at the center of our work and put a focus on authentic learning, rather than high-stakes testing. I also vow to elevate the conversation around education and access to great opportunities for all students in public schools.”

The county’s public schools should be the preferred educational option, he said. Great things are happening in the county’s public schools with growing community support.

“I am committed to helping sustain the progress and ensure that it benefits every school and every student in our community,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he remains committed to high academic achievement for all children, safe teaching and learning environments, board accountability to the community, strengthening parental and community commitment to education, working with community leaders and elected officials for better funding for education, closely monitoring school district finances, and “serving all.”

Campbell was the only candidate who filed Friday to provide a statement.

The primary elections are March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.

