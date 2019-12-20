Crime report

Nicki Christian, of N.C. 83 in Maxton, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her 10-karat gold rope necklace, valued at $705; and a 10-karat gold pendant Playboy, valued at $450, from her room at Fairfield Inn & Suites on Lackey Street in Lumberton.