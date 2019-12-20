Crime report

LUMBERTON — All 10 school board members have received state-required ethics training, although there are gaps in past training and not every member received his or her training within the timetable set out by North Carolina law, according to the superintendent for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

A complaint brought by Douglas McBroom that six board members are out of compliance and should resign was registered at the past three board meetings. McBroom received records that are kept by the N.C. School Boards Association.

School district administrators are investigating a second complaint by McBroom, that some board actions should be nullified because former board member Loistine DeFreece had established a permanent residence outside her district but remained on the board, doing so in violation of policy..

Superintendent Shanita Wooten said earlier this week all but one member has taken ethics training since their last election, but there may be gaps with receiving the required two hours of training within one year of election or re-election. She confirmed that records are kept by the N.C. School Boards Association.

“Everyone has had ethics training now,” Wooten said. “Are we in perfect compliance? No.”

She has not been involved in a discussion of the issue of timely compliance, Wooten said.

“The question has never been raised to me,” she said. “Who polices this issue?”

There is no punishment written into the state law, although McBroom maintains that noncompliance with the law is a violation of board members’ oath of office and is a misdemeanor. Violation of the oath should result in the resignation or removal a board member, he said.

On the second issue, school administrators are searching board minutes since May 2019 to “see if DeFreece’s vote was a tiebreaker,” Wooten said.

Although she left her flood-damaged home and her district in October 2016 after Hurricane Matthew and has lived out of district since then, DeFreece sold her damaged home to FEMA in May.

“We understood her intent was to return home,” Wooten said, which would have put DeFreece back in her district.

From May until DeFreece resigned during a September board meeting, she was living out of district. School administrators have not sought a ruling from the University of North Carolina School of Government about DeFreece’s residency since Hurricane Matthew, Wooten said.

The School of Government did not return telephone calls from The Robesonian.

McBroom and Wooten agree there was at least one 6-5 vote this past summer to renew contracts of school principals. McBroom believes DeFreece voted to renew the contracts, so that vote may be invalid.

On the issue of ethics training, McBroom singled out six members in violation of the statute: John Campbell, Mike Smith, Brian Freeman, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Steve Martin and Dwayne Smith.

According to School Boards Association records obtained by and updated by PSRC after the training session this month, Chairman John Campbell last received ethics training on the afternoon of Dec. 10, the same day of a regular monthly meeting of the school board.

Campbell was last re-elected in 2016 and did not receive training within the one-year period after that election. There is no record of Campbell’s receiving training from 2008, when the law was enacted, to December 2019.

Records show Mike Smith, a 28-year member of the board, received training in the one-year period after his election in 2018. He received training in 2013 after his 2010 election, but received no training after his 2014 election.

Brenda Fairley-Ferebee received required training after her 2018 election, but not after her two previous elections. Both Smith and Fairley-Ferebee protested being named as non-compliant during the Dec. 10 board meeting.

Steve Martin, a four-term board member, has taken two ethics training courses since 2008, but only one within the required one-year, post election time frame. Martin was re-elected in 2016 and took the training program in December 2019.

Dwayne Smith, a three-term member, took the training after two of his three elections. There is no record of him taking a course after his 2014 re-election.

All other board members are in compliance with the law, according to the records. Compliance or no, school board members have not responded to McBroom’s call for their resignations, and he pledged this week to continue to pursue their removal.

Superintendent Wooten said it’s time to move on.

“We can’t worry about the past,” she said.

McBroom disagrees. With an election coming up, he believes the past remains relevant.

Five of seven school board seats will be contested on March 3.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer