Cops do Christmas for kids affected by cancer

LUMBERTON — Betty Deese was in tears when her four children, Jaxon, McKenzie, Lavar and Cary, left the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center with bicycles and large bags filled with toys.

“I’m speechless. But you know what? Thank God,” Deese said.

For the past two years, Deese has been battling cancer, going through her first surgery on Feb. 11 and returning to the doctor every three months since then to check on her progress and for treatment.

“It’s been a tough year,” she said.

The gifts were part of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Sheriff program. This year, the program provided gifts to more than 70 families with children ages 1 through 15.

“We went above giving them just one gift,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We’re giving them a bag of gifts.”

The Walmart store in Pembroke usually donates $2,000 a year toward the Shop with a Sheriff program, which allows children to shop at Walmart personally with an officer for their Christmas gifts, he said.

“I wanted to go a little above and beyond that this year and do the No-Shave November,” Wilkins said.

During the campaign, deputies paid $25 so they could grow a beard that month. The Sheriff’s Office extended its No-Shave November campaign into December to raise more money for gifts for local children whose lives have been touched by cancer.

“We had school resource officers and principals to identify students who had cancer or who had had a parent or guardian with cancer,” Wilkins said.

About 50 members of law enforcement, including detention officers, deputies and courtroom bailiffs, worked on their beards during the two months. Female officers could participate by painting their fingernails lavender, dying portions of their hair or incorporating lavender-colored hair extensions.

Through the No-Shave campaign $5,000 was raised. That money was added to the $2,000 Walmart donation and money from private donors. In all, about $10,000 worth of toys were bought.

After Sheriff’s Office personnel went to buy the gifts, Detective Brandon Patterson challenged the deputies to buy a bicycle.

“When he did that all of the deputies, including me, went back into Walmart in Pembroke and bought,” Wilkins said. “ I thought that was kind of great.”

It was an emotional experience seeing the participation from his staff and deputies, the sheriff said.

“It’s emotional because I know a lot of the people here in this county are recovering still, even from the hurricanes,” Wilkins said. “With the poverty levels we have in this county, I wanted to make sure we’re reaching the right people.”

This year instead of shopping with a sheriff, the Sheriff’s Office bought the gifts and distributed them at the Emergency Operations Center, where Santa and Mrs. Claus were present and snacks were offered.

“I think its an awesome gesture what they are doing,” Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue said. “Just the camaraderie that the whole entire department came together to partake in and issued some challenges out there to increase the giving. I think it’s surely what Christmas is about.”

Latoya Dimery was all smiles when her three children, Payton, Jacob and Ella, received their gifts. She found out just three months ago that she had stage-four breast cancer. She said it was “nice” to see what the Sheriff’s Office did for her children.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

