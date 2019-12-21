Gifts roll in, fund finishes at $73,797

LUMBERTON — Nineteen students in two exceptional classes at Gilbert Carroll Middle School can check off most of the items on their Christmas lists thanks to the kindness of many.

Santa surprised the students on Friday in the middle of their studies with about 80 presents paid for by the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, which raised $2,000, and money from other donors.

Victoria Wallace, one of the teachers of the exceptional classes, spearheaded the toy giveaway as a way to release the burden from parents and guardians and to make sure her students are not left behind this holiday season. Wallace said she wanted this for her class because there’s a lot of children in need in the Robeson County and during the giving season, some get left out.

“Sometimes families get missed. We wanted to make sure our kids did not get missed,” she said.

One of the exceptional classes consists of six students who have very limited academic and life skills. Many of them do not have opportunities to integrate outside their home or even within their community, Wallace said. The other class, which Wallace teaches, has 13 students who are ready to experience their world yet they have limited opportunities for hands-on learning because of a number of causes.

Wallace reached out to Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, to see about getting the children on the list of recipients from the newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund.

But Douglas instead put her in contact with Anthony Dial, of the Robeson County Department of Social Services, to help find possible donors to give the children a proper Christmas. He then recruited his wife, Rhonda Dial.

Dial said when he reached out to several parties, he was surprised at how the Burt Swamp Baptist Association responded and the timeliness of their response.

“They were real eager to help,” Dial said.

Rhonda said she had “no idea how much the association would donate.”

“I was shocked when I saw it was $2,000,” she said.

“It worked out,” Anthony Dial said. “It was worth every effort that went into those kids.”

Each of the students made out a list of all of the gifts he or she wanted this Christmas, and Wallace and Joanne Hunt, a substitute teacher filling in for the semester in the other exceptional class, made sure each list was fulfilled. Parents made requests on behalf of the students who were unable to make out their list.

“Whatever was on their list, we got it,” Wallace said.

Wallace and Hunt spent Monday shopping at Walmart for all 19 students. Hunt said it took them about four hours to find all the items on each student’s wish list. She said they started out with two grocery carts but soon had to upgrade to a Walmart large-item carrier. Some of the items bought were action figures, dolls, Hot Wheels race tracks, blocks, monster trucks and even iPhones.

“We were running all over the toy department trying to find these gifts,” Wallace said. “It made my Christmas. It’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”

Hunt teared up when she saw her student open their gifts.

“It was worth it just to see their faces,” she said. “Those kids deserved this.”

Kaden Owens was excited when he saw his two gifts: a remote control car and monster truck. The 9-year-old said he had faith that Santa would bring him exactly what he asked for.

“I thought he was to bring the presents, and he did,” Kaden said.

Despite being scared of Santa Claus, 10-year-old Brenda Mateo enjoyed all of her presents after sending a teacher to grab each one so as to limit her contact with Santa. Among her gifts were two dolls, a fitting gift, Hunt said, because she likes to “mother the class.”

Rayel Richardson was in awe after he opened up a keyboard, which was at the top of his list.

“This is really what he wanted,” Hunt said.

Richardson’s mom, Lisa Richardson, was able to watch her son open his presents at the school.

“He’s so happy,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming.”

She said the gift “definitely” lifted a financial burden for the family during the holiday.

Anthony Dial came out personally to see the children’s faces when they opened their gifts.

“It’s emotional,” Dial said. “Those children are so genuine, so pure.”

Nine-year-old Kaden Owens, a special education student at Gilbert Carroll Middle School, gets a first look at his remote control car and monster truck on Friday. He and 18 other students were surprised by Santa with several gifts from their Christmas wishlist. Luke Locklear, 9, unwraps one of four gifts he received from Santa at Gildbert Carroll Middle School on Friday. He and 18 other students were surprised by Santa with several gifts from their Christmas wishlist, after the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association and others donated more than $2,000 to two Exceptional Learning classes.

Exceptional dayat Carroll Middle

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer