Teen injured in shooting

December 21, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager was shot in the Tanglewood community on Friday night, but police do not think his injuries are life-threatening.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, police got a call at about 8:03 p.m. of shots being fired in the area of 23rd and Barker streets. When they arrived, they found Dorian Scott, 19, of Owen Drive, in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from injuries.

Scott was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then flown to another hospital for additional treatment.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Lumberton police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.

