Man charged with assaulting girlfriend

PEMBROKE — A 38-year-old Pembroke man is being sought by lawmen for an assault on his girlfriend on Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Burris, of St. Anna Road, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was last seen walking from his residence on St. Anna Road with his 13- and 11-year-old sons.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies answering a call at 11:45 p.m. arrived to the 1400 block of St. Anna Road and found a woman who had been cut across her neck. She was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Her name was not released because she is considered to be a victim of domestic violence.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins encourages anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to seek assistance from Southeastern Family Violence Center by calling 910-739-8622. The Sheriff’s Office also has staff who assists domestic violence victims.

Pembroke police assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or whereabouts of Burris or his sons is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

