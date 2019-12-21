Loflin-Walker Fund to distribute more than $22K

PEMBROKE — Thomas Crowe-Allbritton smiles in the face of adversity.

His journey to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been an uphill battle. But no matter the obstacle, he has persevered, all the while maintaining his signature smile.

The senior Social Studies Education major says overcoming personal challenges has molded him into the student leader he is today.

Raised by his mother in Dothan, Alabama, they moved all over the Southeast from Florida, back to Alabama, then Dallas. His high school years were spent in tiny Oxford, North Carolina.

At 14, Thomas met his father for the first time. Leaving his mother’s home, he moved in with his father.

That same year, Allbritton discovered what he thought was a cyst in his jaw,. It was determined later that what he thought was a cyst was epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, also known as EHE, a rare form of cancer that affects the blood vessels and bone marrow. Tests revealed three tumors in his skull, two in his spine and that the blood vessels in his lungs were covered with bean-size tumors.

He underwent round after round of chemotherapy throughout high school. Treatments stopped before the beginning of his sophomore year at UNCP because he couldn’t afford the $6,000 per month prescription.

“I’m fine. I’m very healthy,” he said, flashing a wide grin. “For me, my diagnosis has always been a motivating factor. I have this disability, but I don’t let it affect me. It doesn’t define who I am.

“I let it inspire me.”

Allbritton, who also has battled depression, uses his cancer diagnosis as motivation for others dealing with similar health issues.

“The diagnosis forced me to take a look at myself and see what I’m doing with my life,” he said. “I don’t know how long I have because it’s such a rare cancer. I might have it for the rest of my life and live healthy. I might die when I’m 30. It’s important that I focus on the time I have now and do as much as I can for others.”

He came to UNCP to pursue his love of music and the trombone. He joined the marching band and honor choir. But, he quickly developed an equally strong passion for the humanities and turned his attention to history, politics and social studies.

“I’m very big-picture oriented, so I feel like I can impact the world more through teaching social studies and being involved in politics than I can as a musician or teaching marching band,” Allbritton said.

At the urging of his friends, he immersed himself in the Student Government Association and worked his way up the ranks to student body president. He’s an advocate for many causes, with his main focus being voter rights. He wants students to have a louder voice in the campus community.

“We are nearly 8,000 strong. With Pembroke growing, students have the power to say what they need, whether it be downtown revitalization or incoming businesses,” Allbritton said. “I’m here to make sure their voices are heard. A lot of the town’s growth is because of the enrollment growth.”

As the voice for about 7,700 students, Allbritton is highly visible on campus. He serves on committees and organizes events while keeping up with numerous public appearances.

Looking back, he admits his college experience transformed him into a mature, responsible adult.

“If you met me my freshman year, I was a completely different person,” Allbritton said. “It was UNCP that really changed me into the man I am now. At the end of my first semester, I had a 2.3 GPA and I didn’t care about classes. It was the people at UNCP, the faculty and staff who inspired me and showed me that I have this potential.”

With a career as a teacher ahead of him, Allbritton wants to be the source of inspiration for students, like himself, who face adversity at a young age.

But, Allbritton doesn’t want to go far to have that impact. He hopes to teach in Southeastern North Carolina, possibly Robeson County, after he graduates. He wants to give back to the community he credits with shaping his future.

Thomas Crowe-Allbritton delivers remarks during The University of North Carolina at Pembroke's 2019 Winter Commencement. The Student Government Association president credits the university and his years-long fight with cancer for shaping him into the person he has become.