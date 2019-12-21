Loflin-Walker Fund to distribute more than $22K

December 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Lions Club on Saturday will pass out cash certificates from the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund to help families in need during the holidays.

Two more gifts were made to the fund this week: $1,000 from Lieberman and Lieberman Optometry and $500 from Brisson Drugs. The donations pushed the fund’s total for this campaign to $22,334.83. The money will be used to provide clothing, food, Christmas toys, home-heating fuel and medical supplies to hundreds of families and individuals who live inside the St. Pauls school district.

This year is the 34th annual campaign. The fundraising effort honors two late club members: Joe Loflin, longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, longtime club secretary.

Applications were taken in November for help from the program, and the certificates will be distributed Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Pauls Scout Hut.

More information is available by calling club President Durham White at 910-624-1664 or club Secretary Jack Stephens at 910-717-9355.

Staff report