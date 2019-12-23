300 children get Christmas

December 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
Patricia McDonald, a board member of Arrested Potential, Inc., helps distribute 300 toys to children in Turner Terrace, Weaver Court, Parkview Terrace and Tudor Court on Saturday. The organization is an after-school tutoring and computer lab for at-risk children. This was the fourth year Arrested Potential has donated Christmas gifts to the children living in the Lumberton Housing Authority properties.

Patricia McDonald, a board member of Arrested Potential, Inc., helps distribute 300 toys to children in Turner Terrace, Weaver Court, Parkview Terrace and Tudor Court on Saturday. The organization is an after-school tutoring and computer lab for at-risk children. This was the fourth year Arrested Potential has donated Christmas gifts to the children living in the Lumberton Housing Authority properties.

Patricia McDonald, a board member of Arrested Potential, Inc., helps distribute 300 toys to children in Turner Terrace, Weaver Court, Parkview Terrace and Tudor Court on Saturday. The organization is an after-school tutoring and computer lab for at-risk children. This was the fourth year Arrested Potential has donated Christmas gifts to the children living in the Lumberton Housing Authority properties.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_turnerterrace.jpgPatricia McDonald, a board member of Arrested Potential, Inc., helps distribute 300 toys to children in Turner Terrace, Weaver Court, Parkview Terrace and Tudor Court on Saturday. The organization is an after-school tutoring and computer lab for at-risk children. This was the fourth year Arrested Potential has donated Christmas gifts to the children living in the Lumberton Housing Authority properties.