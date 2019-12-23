Corrections has toys for kids

December 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
Lumberton Correctional Institution employees load vehicles Friday with gifts to be distributed to 22 Robeson County families with children ages 1 to 18 in time for Christmas. The correctional facility collaborates each year with Robeson County Department of Social Services to ensure families in need have a merry Christmas.

Lumberton Correctional Institution employees load vehicles Friday with gifts to be distributed to 22 Robeson County families with children ages 1 to 18 in time for Christmas. The correctional facility collaborates each year with Robeson County Department of Social Services to ensure families in need have a merry Christmas.

Lumberton Correctional Institution employees load vehicles Friday with gifts to be distributed to 22 Robeson County families with children ages 1 to 18 in time for Christmas. The correctional facility collaborates each year with Robeson County Department of Social Services to ensure families in need have a merry Christmas.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Gifts.jpgLumberton Correctional Institution employees load vehicles Friday with gifts to be distributed to 22 Robeson County families with children ages 1 to 18 in time for Christmas. The correctional facility collaborates each year with Robeson County Department of Social Services to ensure families in need have a merry Christmas.