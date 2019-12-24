SUV plows into nonprofit’s building

Jose Amaya works Monday to remove bricks from the gap in the wall at the Robeson County Church and Community Center that occurred when a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed into the building. Jose Amaya works Monday to remove bricks from the gap in the wall at the Robeson County Church and Community Center that occurred when a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed into the building. No one was injured Monday when a woman crashed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into the Robeson County Church and Community Center on West Fifth Street. The vehicle knocked a 6-foot hole in the brick wall and caused interior damage as well. No one was injured Monday when a woman crashed her Jeep Grand Cherokee into the Robeson County Church and Community Center on West Fifth Street. The vehicle knocked a 6-foot hole in the brick wall and caused interior damage as well.

LUMBERTON — No one was injured Monday when a woman drove her Jeep Grand Cherokee into the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s food pantry, but there was a big mess to clean up and some food that was going to needy families went to waste.

At about 10:43 a.m., an SUV was parked at the front door and an employee of the community center asked the driver to move her vehicle. But the woman accidentally hit the accelerator and SUV crashed into the brick building, which is located at 600 W. Fifth St. The employee avoided injury by jumping out of the way as the SUV surged into the building.

“She thought she hit the brake, but she hit the gas,” said an employee, who asked not to be identified.

The SUV broke through a brick wall, leaving a 6-foot hole and scattering glass and bricks, and then came to a stop against an inner brick wall. The vehicle damaged a counter, destroyed canned goods and shopping carts, and left a crack in the inner brick wall.

“I just thank God everybody made it, that nobody got hurt,” said the employee.

The driver was 56-year-old Cynthia Britt Cahoon, of 1185 N. Roberts Ave. B-1 in Lumberton, according to police Maj. Tommy Barnes.

Andrew Collier, executive director of the nonprofit, said the community center will use plywood to cover the large gap in the wall. An assessment will be conducted to determine what will be needed to fix the building.

“We’ll get it, you know, closed up temporarily,” Collier said. “We’re really just very happy that no one’s hurt, not even the driver of the vehicle.”

The pantry was scheduled to be closed Tuesday until Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The pantry lost enough food to serve about 20 families, Collier said.

“I don’t think we need to focus on what we lost,” he said.

The driver was was able to drive her car away after the crash.

An employee described the driver as “shook-up” but OK.

“We helped her out, and we cut the truck off,” the employee said.

Barbara Locklear, who volunteers at the center, was near the front corner of the building when the Jeep-vs.-building encounter happened.

“I told her (the driver) the truck made it out better than the counter did,” Locklear said.

The center closed early after the crash. Employees had planned to attend a Christmas party at the center on Monday, which went on as scheduled but was scaled back somewhat.

The nonprofit provides a variety of services for the needy, including free food. It also has a Home Store with lots of household items, including furniture, at bargain prices. The building that houses the food pantry used to be a car dealership.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

