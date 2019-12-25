Crime report

December 25, 2019 robesonian News 0

Cherine Stone, of Jerome Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her vehicle was parked at Southeastern Hospice House, located at 1100 Pine Run Drive, someone broke into the vehicle and stole her purse, valued at $20; wallet and its contents, valued at $92; keys, valued at $15; and an asthma inhaler, valued at $150.

Erika Wright, an employee of Comfort Inn on Dawn Drive, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two iPhone 8 cellphones, valued at $700.