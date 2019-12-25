Fund ends up at third-highest total ever

December 25, 2019 robesonian News 0

Well, we thought we had put a holiday bow on the Empty Stocking Fund on Saturday, but a couple of late donations made necessary another update.

But this is the best news: Although the official deadine to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund was 5 p.m. on Friday, a little elf told us that some staff were working at the Department of Social Services on Tuesday — which, we should add, is a holiday for county employees — to get vouchers to the needy families, who could then do some last-minute shopping at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

So the $400 that arrived late meant Christmas for eight additional needy children, which might not seem like a lot, but is everything if one of those children happens to be yours.

The last two donations raise this year’s total to $74,197, which sent us delving into our archives, and it appears to us that is the third highest total of in 40-plus history of the fund. The only years more money was raised were 2016 and 2018 when the campaign came in the wake of hurricanes Matthew and Florence and there was a flood of money that came in from out of Robeson County.

A fun fact: There were 150 donations even — that counts the bowling tournament as one — making the average gift more than $400. Amazing.

So once again, thanks to all who helped — and a very merry Christmas.

Previous total ………..…$73,797

149. Thomas and Joyce Caddell …..$100

150. Raynham Baptist Church ……. $300

Total……………………$74,197

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_stocking.jpg