Crime report

December 26, 2019

Mary Antwi, of East Hardin Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her property on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and stole a TI 89 calculator, valued at $180; a futon, valued at $100; 16 candles, valued at $144; a ring, valued at $500; and a mailbox valued at $80.

Simon Reid, of North Seneca Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Troy-Bilt backpack blower, valued at $350, from his residence.