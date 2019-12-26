Two deadlines loom on property taxes

December 26, 2019 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — Robeson County property owners who have not paid their taxes but want to deduct them from their 2019 federal and state tax bills are running out of time, and options, to do so.

The Robeson County Tax Office, like most county departments, has been closed all this week for the Christmas holiday, but will reopen on Monday before closing again on Jan. 1. Expect a long line on Monday and Tuesday.

To be deducted, taxes must be paid this calendar year, and that can be achieved if they are mailed and postmarked before midnight on Dec. 31. The same is true for property taxes in municpalities.

Those who don’t pay their county taxes by Dec. 31 then have until Jan. 6 to pay without penalty. The penalty on Jan. 7 is 2% of what is owed, and then an additional penalty of three-quarters of 1% is accessed on the first day of each month that taxes are still unpaid.

Because county offices were closed this week, there was no available information on where the tax collection rate is as the year comes to an end. But typically the year’s end brings a rush of payments as people try to get their tax deductions and avoid paying any late fees.

There are several ways to pay taxes:

— By internet: Log on to http://www.ustaxdata.com/nc/robeson/robesontaxSearch.cfm and use your credit card or debit card. A “convenience fee” is assessed when using the credit card or debit card option.

— By phone: Call toll-free 1-866-249-0705 and use your credit card or debit card.

— By mail: Mail your check using the return envelope that accompanied your tax bill.

— In person: Pay at the Tax Office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Cash, money order or checks accepted, but not credit or debit cards.