20-year-old charged in shooting

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man is facing charges after being arrested Tuesday in relation to a recent shooting.

James Bristow, 20, of 413 Jackson St., has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Fairmont Police Department. Bristow was jailed under $100,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 20 when Bristow met Markel Albritton, according to a police department news release. Albritton had agreed to meet Bristow to sell an item. After inspecting the item, Bristow reached in his pocket, pulled out a small-caliber handgun and shot Albritton in the face at point-blank range. The bullet entered his right cheek and lodged in back of his neck.

After the shooting, Bristow ran off with the item he was going to buy, according to the release. Albritton was treated and later released from the UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

