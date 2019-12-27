Crime report

LUMBERTON — Local stores were filled Thursday with shoppers searching for good deals that always follow Christmas Day.

And as they were shopping for bargains, retailers across the country were reporting that sales have been strong for Christmas, especially online.

“I always come after Christmas,” said Barbara Currie, who was shopping with her mother, Shirley Saunders, at JCPenney.

They were shopping for clothing, Currie said.

“I’m shopping for the best deal I can get to,” Saunders said with a laugh.

Their search for deals also had taken them to Belk.

Lonnie McIver, Belk store manager, said the store did well this year, but saw no noticeable increase from year’s holiday sales. But the store did better in advance of Christmas than on Black Friday.

“To put a finger on it, I can’t really explain it,” McIver said.

Online sales contributed to the good holiday business, he said.

Next year the store plans to hire more than than the 22 seasonal workers Belk hired this year so the store can keep up with the demand of the holiday season, McIver said.

“We’re going to hire more earlier and faster because no matter how good your business is, you need the staff in place to get it — to make it better,” he said.

Hobby Lobby was selling out of holiday merchandise Thursday, according to store Manager Jason Cannon.

“I’m sure after today, we won’t have a lot left,” he said.

The store’s truck will bring merchandise Friday, and workers will begin stocking items for the spring season, Cannon said.

He said 10 to 15 people were waiting outside the store before the doors opened at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“We did really, really well,” he said of Christmas sales.

The store will stock more Christmas items next year, Cannon said.

Big Lots! customers took advantage of online shopping Wednesday evening, and picked up items they had bought for as much as 70% off on Thursday, said Jon Howard, store manager.

The store also did good business in Christmas sales, he said.

“Our Christmas has been super for us,” Howard said.

Sales have increased since the store’s move to 2750 N. Roberts Ave., he said.

“We’re still getting in the feel of the business,” he said of the relocation adjustment.

Jernigan’s of Lumberton also was experiencing a high volume of shoppers on Thursday.

“All of our Christmas decor is on sale for 50% off,” said Karla Waller, the store’s assistant manager.

Christmas sales were better than their Black Friday tent sale, she said. Among the store’s hottest items this year were Christmas wreaths and shirts.

Shana Carter and husband, Jason Carter, were filling their shopping bag Thursday in the crowded Bath & Body Works store at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

“I’m shopping for next year,” Shana Carter said.

They have shopped together on Dec. 26 for the past 10 years in order to get the best deals, she said.

And they weren’t finished.

“We’ll probably go to Fayetteville or Florence,” Jason Carter said.

Summer Locklear searched for the right candles in one corner of the store, as her 11-month-old son, Kaiden Woods, and boyfriend, Trell Woods, stood nearby.

“After Christmas I think there’s better deals, and everything’s on sale after Christmas,” Locklear said.

They found discounted toys and clothing for their son at Walmart earlier in the day, she said.

Woods said he would search for a pair of sneakers in the mall before they headed home.

Although Bath & Body Works drew a lot of shoppers on Thursday, sales have declined since Black Friday, said the store manager, who did not want to give her name.

“I don’t think people are shopping local,” said the Bath & Body Works manager.

Chelsea Locklear, an employee, said online sales have helped contribute to the drop in in-store Christmas sales.

Across the country, more and more people were doing their shopping on a cell phone or a keyboard.

“E-commerce sales this year made up 14.6% of total retail and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve,” a Reuters report reads in part.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 68% of holiday shoppers will fill stores during the week after Christmas. Of those shoppers, 84% are predicted to fall into the age group of 18 to 24.

And they are spending more.

The Federation has forecast sales from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 to total between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

“Consumers expect to spend an average $1,047.83 — including purchases made earlier — for an increase of 4% over last year,” the Federation’s website reads in part.

Barbara Currie shops Thursday in JCPenney at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton for deals on clothing after the holidays. Currie said she shops each year after Christmas to save money. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_shopping1.jpg Barbara Currie shops Thursday in JCPenney at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton for deals on clothing after the holidays. Currie said she shops each year after Christmas to save money. Summer Locklear searches Thursday for the right candles in Bath & Body Works at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Locklear said the best deals can be found after Christmas. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_shopping2.jpg Summer Locklear searches Thursday for the right candles in Bath & Body Works at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Locklear said the best deals can be found after Christmas.

Jessica Horne Staff writer