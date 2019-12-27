Pet of the week

December 27, 2019 robesonian News 0
Eli is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Eli is believed to be a domestic medium hair Tuxedo who is about 6 months old, weighs about 5 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and neutered. The male kitten is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Eli’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CM1907001. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

Eli is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Eli is believed to be a domestic Medium Hair Tuxedo who is about 6 months old, weighs about 5 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and neutered. The male kitten is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Eli’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CM1907001. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

Eli is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Eli is believed to be a domestic medium hair Tuxedo who is about 6 months old, weighs about 5 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and neutered. The male kitten is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Eli’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CM1907001. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_POW-Eli.jpgEli is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Eli is believed to be a domestic medium hair Tuxedo who is about 6 months old, weighs about 5 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and neutered. The male kitten is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Eli’s adoption fee is $50 and ID is CM1907001. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.