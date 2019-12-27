Judge tosses out voter ID for 2020 NC elections

Stephens Stephens Biggs Biggs

LUMBERTON — The hope held by some Robeson County voters that future elections will be more fair were dashed Friday by the announcement that North Carolina’s voter ID law will be blocked, according to a former member of the local Board of Elections.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Bo Biggs, a Republican who served for 12 years on the county board, and part of that time as its chairman.

A federal court announced Friday that next week U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs will formally block a photo ID requirement scheduled to begin in 2020. The requirement will be halted until a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and others is resolved, unless the preliminary injunction can be successfully appealed.

County residents and voters with whom he had spoken said that with voter ID in place they had new faith and hope in the election process, Biggs said. The voters called the law a necessary control, regardless of the level of voter fraud that may or may not have been present during past elections. They said that with the law in place they could believe if the candidates they supported lost, they lost a fair election.

“This judge really throws a crimp into their hopes,” Biggs said.

It “puts a damper in the new year,” he said, say it’s more evidence that judges are legislating from the bench.

A proposed amendment to the North Carolina Constitution requiring photo IDs when voting was approved by 55.5% of state voters in the November 2018 general election, and an even higher percentage in Robeson County, about 63 percent. The state General Assembly then passed a law implementing the ID requirement.

Republicans immediately pounced on Friday’s announcement. Among them was the chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.

“An overwhelming majority of N.C. voters amended the state constitution to require voter ID,” Phillip Stephens said in a statement. “N.C.’s voter ID legislation is consistent with legislation already in place in most states and nearly every free democracy in the world. Now an unelected lone judge has just suppressed that decision decided by the majority of N.C. voters.

“Voter ID was initially passed by a bipartisan supermajority of both Democrats and Republicans. N.C. leads the nation in ways to comply with the ID requirement, including issuing free IDs. This is simply another attempt to legislate from the bench.”

State Sens. Warren Daniel and Joyce Krawiec released a joint statement saying, “We urge the Attorney General’s office and the State Board of Elections to immediately appeal this decision, since this vote-suppressing judge won’t even permit the legislature to participate in the case and defend the law from this latest radical attack.”

The Attorney General’s office plans to review the court’s decision when it is released and then determine what steps to take, said Laura Brewer, an AG’s office spokesperson.

The State Board of Elections may comment on the ruling after it is released, said Patrick Gannon, a board spokesman.

“This last-minute attempt by an activist federal judge to overturn the will of North Carolina voters must be immediately appealed by the governor’s Board of Elections,” state House Speaker Tim Moore said. “To issue an injunction against one of the nation’s most lenient voter ID laws — which 34 states already have — without providing an opinion is an outrageous affront to due process, the rights of North Carolina voters, and the rule of law.”

Calls to Robeson County Democratic Chair Pearlean Revels seeking comment were not returned.

State NAACP President the Rev. Anthony Spearman praised Judge Biggs’ decision. He called the 2018 measure “the latest bad-faith attempt in a string of failed efforts by the (state) General Assembly to impede the right to vote of African Americans and Latinos in this state, and to blunt the force of the true will of the people.”

In anticipation of the law going in to effect for the 2020 elections, the State Board of Elections sent out the first of four educational mailings in November. The mailings, required by state law, were to explain the law’s requirements and how to obtain an approved photo ID.

The list of approved IDs include passport, driver’s licenses from NC and other states, employee identification and university ID cards. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s ID cards were approved by the State Elections Board on Nov. 26. Identification issued by UNCP was among 12 of the 17 UNC System schools approved that day. As a result, students and employees at all University of North Carolina system campuses could use their school identification cards while voting.

The IDs at the 12 schools approved Nov. 26 had been rejected in March because a board leader decided they fell short of security standards set in the law implementing the photo ID mandate.

