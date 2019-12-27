Age to buy tobacco rises to 21

LUMBERTON — Santa Claus made early Christmas deliveries to city children Tuesday with the help of the Lumberton Fire Department and some City Council members.

“We’re just glad we can help as many citizens as possible,” Chief Paul Ivey said.

During its annual Christmas toy drive, the department delivered toys to 36 families in the areas of South and West Lumberton. Although the toy drive begins earlier in the month, Santa always takes time to trade his sleigh for a firetruck on Christmas Eve as he and his helpers deliver gifts to local children in need.

Some of those helping with deliveries were council members John Cantey, Chris Howard, Melissa Robinson, Owen Thomas and John Carroll as the money for the gifts came from their discretionary funds. John Campbell, a member of the school board who helped identify needy families, tagged along with Cantey, Howard and Robinson.

Samaar Melvin was at his sister’s home on Carthage Road as his 1-year-old niece, A’Skiah Grice, received toys from Capt. Eric Locklear.

“When people do simple stuff like this, it goes a long way,” Melvin said.

He said that at the age of 12, he was signed up for a “stocking stuffer” holiday program and was given the opportunity to meet former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. He said that opportunity left a positive mark on his life.

His sister Samaanya Melvin was grateful.

“I couldn’t spend money for her this Christmas,” she said.

But with the help of the department, her child didn’t miss out.

“Thank you,” she said to the firefighters.

The children weren’t alone in enjoying the moment.

Delivering gifts filled his heart with joy, said David Tripp, the city firefighter who was decked out as Santa.

“As a father myself, it brought joy to me,” he said.

Tripp could identify with the children receiving gifts they might otherwise not have on Christmas.

“I’ve been down that road myself,” he said. “It really hits home.”

As a child, he took part in the Angel Tree program, which allows families to sponsor children in need and provide them with toys for Christmas, Tripp said.

“I know the joy it brought me as a child. But being on the giving end this morning, I was able to see a different view,” he said.

The gifts were made possible through $3,200 given to the department by City Council, said Danielle Burnette, executive assistant to the fire chief.

The department worked with counselors in the county’s school system to identify 188 children in need, and to provide them with toys this Christmas, she said. After an application process was completed, Burnette bought toys locally for firefighters to separate into gift bags by age and gender.

Beginning Dec. 16, parents of about 25 children picked up gifts from the fire station, Battalion Chief McGregor Strickland said. The rest of the gifts were delivered Tuesday.

Capt. Jerome Johnson, who has been with the department for 25 years, said he looks forward to the event each year.

“It’s something that I enjoy doing. I have no gripes about it,” Johnson said.

He wishes more children could be served through the event.

“This is an opportunity to be able to share some love throughout the community,” Robinson said.

The effort reminds children that “somebody cares” and “that they’re not forgotten about,” she said.

Thomas said delivering with firefighters was a different experience.

“This is the first time I’ve done this in coordination with the fire department,” he said.

He is glad the fire department continues the toy drive, Thomas said.

The drive began as Toys for Tots by the fire department, which involved a collection of toys from the community. Those donations were picked up by recipients, and the toys that remained at the department were then delivered.

This year’s toy drive gifts that could not be delivered or weren’t picked up can be picked up through Jan. 1, Burnette said. If gifts go unclaimed, they are given to children whose homes are lost in a fire, or to needy children next Christmas.

One-year-old A’Skiah Grice receives toys from Capt. Eric Locklear Tuesday during the Lumberton Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive as her mother Samaanya and uncle Samaar look on. The drive helped collect toys for 188 children this year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_santadelivery2-2.jpg One-year-old A’Skiah Grice receives toys from Capt. Eric Locklear Tuesday during the Lumberton Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive as her mother Samaanya and uncle Samaar look on. The drive helped collect toys for 188 children this year. Lumberton firefighters load trucks Tuesday ahead of delivering gifts to 36 families during their annual Christmas toy drive. The drive helped collect toys for 188 children this year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_santadelivery3-2.jpg Lumberton firefighters load trucks Tuesday ahead of delivering gifts to 36 families during their annual Christmas toy drive. The drive helped collect toys for 188 children this year.

Jessica Horne Staff writer