Work to close Philadelphus Road section

December 27, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Buie Philadelphus Road near Red Springs will be closed starting Jan. 6 so a pipeline beneath the roadway surface can be replaced.

The road section will be closed to traffic in both directions during work hours, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work is to begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 6 and is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Jan. 10. Work will take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Buie Philadelphus Road to NC 72 to NC 710 and back to Buie Philadelphus Road.

