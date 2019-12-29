Maxton officer injured in fight

November 19, 2019
LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Lumberton man is charged with multiple crimes after allegedly firing a weapon at Lumberton police in an incident Monday in North Lumberton that followed a hit-and-run accident.
According to a statement from Lumberton police, Brian Terrell Campbell, of 941 U.S. 74 West, is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and driving while impaired.
He was jailed under a $500,000 bond.
No one was injured during the 28-minute incident.
According to the statement, at about 6:22 p.m. Lumberton police received a call about a hit-and-run that occurred in the Walmart parking lot at 5070 Fayetteville Road and that the suspect was driving a burgundy SUV. Before officers arrived, another report came in that the hit-and-run suspect had pointed a firearm at people in the area of Jackson Court and Fayetteville Road.
When police arrived, they found a burgundy, four-door Chevrolet Blazer abandoned in the roadway and were told the suspect was at the Texas Steakhouse, located at 5093 Fayetteville Road. When two police officers arrived at the restaurant, they saw the man near the rear of the restaurant and asked him to “show them his hands,” according to the statement. He refused and ran into a fenced area containing trash bins and then fired a weapon at approaching officers.
Officers did not fire back, Barnes said.
Campbell escaped through an open gate and additional officers, including a K-9, arrived, according to police. At 6:50 p.m. Campbell was located near the Outback restaurant and taken into custody without further incident.
Campbell worked at Texas Steakhouse as a dishwasher and line cook about a year ago, according to Assistant General Manager Barbara Jones.
The restaurant had banned Campbell from the property because of an altercation with a line cook, Jones said. Still, he would return from time to time, including once this year when she said he was intoxicated, and she would tell him to leave.
During the incident in which she said he was intoxicated, he was waving a gun around in the parking lot. The manager called police and Campbell was arrested, Jones said.
Campbell came inside of the restaurant Monday night and went straight to the kitchen and then outside with a cook, Jones said. She approached Campbell in the parking lot and asked him to leave.
“He was OK with that,” she said. “He didn’t disrespect me in any way.”
When she turned to re-enter the restaurant, she saw two officers with their guns drawn telling Campbell to show them his hands. He then ran, and gunfire was heard.
“We locked the doors so nobody could get in,” she said.
The doors would remain locked for about 45 minutes until the police contacted Jones.
Lumberton police were aided by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Campbell has a criminal history dating back to 2005, with convictions for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering in 2008, larceny of motor vehicle in 2008, burning personal property in 2012 and common law robbery in 2015.
Campbell
Accused of firing at police officers