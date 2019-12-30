Job fair set for Jan. 15

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont and the NC Works Career Center will sponsor a job fair on Jan. 15 at the Heritage Center.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and as many as 25 county and regional employers are expected to be there, according to Commissioner Charles Kemp. For information, call Kemp at 910-740-0277.

