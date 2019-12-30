December 30, 2019 robesonian News 0

Ahmed Khalayfa, of Pinedale Boulevard in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone robbed him at gunpoint at his home and stole $2,460; a Michael Kors purse, valued at $120; an iPhone 6S, valued at $199; an iPhone 7, valued at $299; a passport; and prescription drugs.

Derrick Brow, of East Hardin Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole a 40-inch Magnavox TV, valued at $189.

Aileen Pineda, an employee at Verizon on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Google Pixel smartphone, valued at $899.99, and caused $300 worth of damage to a cellphone display case.

Shawin Waggoner, an employee at First Choice Towing on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two wheel lift gears, valued at $475, from his truck.

Kevin McMillian reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone armed with a deadly weapon at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Cameron Chavis reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that his firearm was stolen on McGirt Road in Maxton.

Carol Cummings reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her motor vehicle on Can Road in Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tram Pham, Modest Road, Maxton; Julias Jones, Old Lowery Road, Shannon; Steve Pate, Rennert Road, Shannon; Patrick Miller, Scarlet Drive, Fairmont; Kelly Sanderson, Joseph H Drive, Pembroke; Stuart McCall, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Mickey Strickland, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Kayla Harris, Granny’s Lane, Parkton.