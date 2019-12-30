Utility seeks help to bump internet speed

December 30, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A communications cooperative is asking residents’ help in obtaining grant money that will be used to bring high-speed internet to under-served areas of eastern Robeson County

ATMC, which serves Brunswick and Columbus Counties, is in the process of applying for state grant funding made available through the NC GREAT Grant Program, according to information from the cooperative. In order to submit a successful grant application, ATMC is seeking input from residents and businesses in Robeson County who do not have access to high-speed internet services. Robeson County residents, farmers, and business owners are asked to complete a brief survey that can be found at www.FasterRobeson.com, and send in letters of support to be included with the grant application which detail their need for connectivity to high-speed internet service. If the grant is funded, ATMC will expand their fiber optic network into under-served areas of eastern Robeson County, specifically areas near the communities of Orrum and Proctorville near the Robeson/Columbus county line.

“ATMC was successful in securing a grant earlier this year from the NC GREAT Grant program to bring high-speed internet to the Beaverdam community of Columbus County,” said Keith Holden, ATMC CEO. “We are hopeful to secure another NC GREAT Grant in early 2020 that will allow us to bring our fiber optic network to Robeson County residents, farmers and businesses. By completing the broadband-need survey and by submitting a letter of support detailing how faster internet is a critical need for you and your family, we will have a better chance of securing the funds needed to bring high-speed internet to southeastern Robeson County.”

Letters of support can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by mail to ATMC, Attn. Faster Robeson, P.O. Box 3198, Shallotte, NC 28459. There is no obligation to take service if ATMC is selected for grant funding. For additional information regarding the grant, or to learn more about ATMC services, call 910-754-4311.

ATMC is a member-owned cooperative providing a multitude of communications services, including telephone, business services, wireless, broadband internet, cable television, and ATMC Security, in Brunswick County. ATMC provides services in additional areas through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ATMC, LLC.

