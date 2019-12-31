Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Curtis Mabe, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; and Tammy Jones, Helena Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jon Wilson, Odum Road, Lumberton; Robeson County Health, Seven Hawks Drive, Pembroke; Stewart McCall, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; 710 Mini Mart, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; and Jamie Pierce, McKellar Road, Fairmont.

Kennie Johnson, of N.C. 41 North in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his trailer was parked at Knight’s Inn on Lackey Street someone unhooked it from his vehicle and stole it. Johnson reported the trailer was valued at $1,200.