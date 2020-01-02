Crime report

January 2, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Melissa Jones, Milan Drive, Lumberton; Curtis Shannon, Shirley Street, Lumberton; Kimberly Perez, Udell Road, Lumberton; Thomas Townsend, Wiggins Road, Fairmont; Family Dollar, N.C. 710 South, Rowland; James Caulder, Wesley Road, Rowland; Sheila Locklear, Parnell Road, Lumberton; and Jessica Hammonds, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patricia Kirby, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Teresa Thomas, South Pine Street, Proctorville; Kisua Butler, Skipper Street, Lumberton; Bizhou Liu, Murphs Road, Lumber Bridge; and Adjanae Bryant, Hailey Drive, Maxton.

Thomas Carter, of Violet Farm Road in Pembroke, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when someone assaulted him.

Rufino Morales, of McGoogan Farm Road in Shannon, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon.

Gerry Graham, of Donna Street in St. Pauls, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured by someone with a weapon.

Ronnie Brooks, of Southfield Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at his residence.

Mohammed Abdelaziz, of Kale Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was at Starbucks, located at 5084 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, someone broke his iPhone X valued at $1,000 and pointed a gun at him.

Joseph Cain, of the Lumberton Police Department located at 1305 Godwin Ave., reported Wednesday that someone caused $300 in damages to the door frame of the bathroom at Northeast Park, located at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton.