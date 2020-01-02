SC man faces drug charges

January 2, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Davis

ROWLAND — A South Carolina man is in the county jail under a $531,000 bond after a traffic stop on Wednesday led to the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin.

Brandon Davis, 31, of Dillon, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; two counts of trafficking methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a drug vehicle; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was arrested after sheriff’s deputies and members of the office’s Drug Enforcement Division stopped a 2010 Ford Fusion on N.C. 130 West near Rowland at about 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday. During a search of the vehicle, in addition to the drugs, $2,100 in cash was seized.

Anyone with information on the case or about drug activity in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

Davis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_B.Davis_.jpgDavis

Staff report