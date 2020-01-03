Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dawn Sealey, Canady Road, Parkton; Nathan Jones, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Thunder Valley Oasis, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; and Donna Sanchez, Ingle Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Clayton Homes, Rockwell Court, Lumberton; Cynthia Harris, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Dennis Locklear, Albert Road, Pembroke; David Dial, Chason Road, Parkton; Victoria Locklear, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs; and Venus Maynor, Sherill Road, Pembroke.

Jerry Waggoner, an employee at 1st Choice Towing and Recovery on West Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two catalytic converters, valued at $350, and caused $250 in damages to a Ford F-650 truck that was on the lot and is owned by U-Haul, of Van Campen Boulevard in Wilmington.

Keith Page, of Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and caused $250 in damages to two windows, $400 to a Vizio 32-inch TV and $80 in damages to a queen size mattress.

Kenny Price, an employee of Bowen Properties on North Elm Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Dresden Avenue and stole kitchen cabinets, a countertop and sink, valued at $5,000.

Antonius Hill, of West Murray Street in Beulaville, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that a male impersonating a police officer pulled him over at Fifth Street and Starlite Drive and stole a 9mm handgun, valued at $100, and medication, valued at $40.