Pet of the week

January 3, 2020 robesonian News 0
Hercules is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a boxer mix, about 2 to 3 years old, and weighs 85 pounds. Hercules was brought into the shelter about six weeks ago and is very friendly toward other animals and people. He has already been neutered and appears to be a house pet. Anyone interested in adopting Hercules is encouraged to contact the Robeson County Animal Shelter at 910-865-2200. The adoption fee is $25, which includes a rabies vaccination and can be paid using cash or check. The adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls.

