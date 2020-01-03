Man shot during robbery dies

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — A 54-year-old man found shot inside his home after an armed robbery on Christmas Day died Friday, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations and Homicide divisions are investigating the shooting death of Richard Gilchrist, who was found injured inside his home at 593 Avery Road in St. Pauls, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. No other details were released Friday.

Deputies found Gilchrist about 8:23 p.m. Christmas Day suffering from injuries that apparently occurred during the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Gilchrist was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

