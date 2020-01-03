County to consider changes to subdivision ordinance

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will work toward correcting a subdivision ordinance riddled with exemptions when it meets Monday.

“What we want to do is come up with a better ordinance,” said Gary Locklear, interim county attorney. “The one we have has been piecemealed.”

The commissioners are to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the board’s chambers in the county administration building on Elm Street in Lumberton. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

The agenda has two public hearings related to the county’s Subdivision Ordinance. The first hearing is about the county Planning Board’s recommendation to amend the ordinance. The second is about consideration of a “moratorium on land development pursuant to certain exemptions” to the ordinance.

The ordinance as it exists today has exemptions that allow developers to create subdivisions without paved roads or underground utility connections, Locklear said. The commissioners have grown concerned that developments lacking paved roads and underground connections create safety issues. In particular, the unpaved roads can become impassable over time, preventing emergency service vehicles from reaching the people who need their assistance in a timely fashion, or at all.

There is a third public hearing on Monday’s agenda. Donald Sampson, of Back Swamp Township, is scheduled to go before the commissioners to ask that an 8-acre tract of land be rezoned from Highway Commercial District to Residential Agricultural District to allow the placement of a single-family home.

Also on Monday, Mattie Caulder, assistant director of Emergency Management, is to speak about a road name change. David Powell, director of Offenders Resource, is to give an update on “ReEntry.” And Rogena Deese, of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, is to give an update on “Funding Grid.”

The commissioners also are to consider a consent agenda that includes budget amendments, 2020 Census Partnership, and a county social media policy, among other items.

Staff report