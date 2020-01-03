Tax deadline Monday; collections up

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents who want to pay their property taxes without penalty have until Monday at midnight to do so.

Beginning on Tuesday, there is a 2% penalty on delinquent taxes, and there is an additional penalty of three-quarters of 1% on the first of each month afterward on any outstanding balance.

According to County Manager Kellie Blue, 69.41% of the county’s tax levy of $47.8 million on real property — which is property and personal combined — had been paid by Dec. 31, which was Tuesday. That is slightly up from 68.98% that had been paid by Dec. 31, 2018.

Those percentages do not include motor vehicle taxes.

Blue said there were several initiatives undertaken in 2019 to increase Robeson County’s collection rate, which has historically lagged behind the state average, but has been on the upswing.

They included, according to Blue, identifying the top 50 highest delinquent accounts and enforcing multiple collection methods; actively attaching bank accounts and rent proceeds along with monitoring sale proceeds of delinquent properties prior to closings; and generating enforcement letters in a more timely fashion.

The county’s tax collection rate on June 30, 2019, the end of that fiscal year, was 94.58%, which was up from 93.89% on June 30, 2018, the end of the previous fiscal year.

The statewide average for counties with a population of more than 100,000 residents, which would include Robeson County, hovers around 99% each year.

Taxes can be paid in person on Monday at the Tax Office, which is on the first floor of the Robeson County Courthouse, or they can be mailed, but must be postmarked by midnight on Monday to avoid penalty. There also is a drop box at the door in which a payment can be deposited.

The Tax Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, as it is every weekday, except for holidays.

If you pay in person on Monday, expect a long line.

