No cause of death for body found in car

PEMBROKE — State Board of Education member Olivia Oxendine extended an offer this week to help a proposed Pembroke-based charter school, whose application was rejected by the state late last year.

Brenda Deese, a spokesperson for the Old Main STREAM Academy, is wary of the offer because of how Oxendine’s role in rejecting the lengthy application was perceived. The application initially was recommended for approval by the Charter School Advisory Board on a 4-3 vote but returned to the advisory board by the state Board of Education, where it got a thumbs down in November.

The Old Main Academy aims to enroll up to 440 students in grades kindergarten through eighth within five years of opening. It promises to focus its curriculum on STREAM — science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics. Charter schools receive per pupil state funding similar to the public schools.

Both Deese and Oxendine, who represents the Sandhills region on the Board of Education, are career educators from Robeson County and both agree that pedagogy — the method and practice of teaching — is the key to both education and winning state approval. American Indian issues, or “Red Pedagogy,” would be a theme that infuses the curriculum.

“There are some issues that have to be addressed,” Deese said.

One of the issues is what Deese perceives as Oxendine’s “central role” in the rejection of Old Main’s application.

Robeson County schools are failing its students, Deese asserts, and alternatives are needed for children, parents and the county. She said it is very likely the Old Main Academy’s board of directors will reapply within a year.

Oxendine explained the process that led to Old Main’s rejection. The Charter School Advisory Board was short several members when it delivered a 4-3 recommendation to approve the school, Oxendine said.

“Normally, we are accustomed to getting unanimous recommendations from the advisory board,” Oxendine said. “I am not on that board.”

The Board of Education took up the recommendation at a regular monthly meeting and returned it to the committee by a vote Oxendine said was by “acclamation” and without dissenting votes. There were several issues found by the state board.

“The state board felt the school was not ready to open,” Oxendine said. “We felt they needed to nail down a building.

“I felt their proposal lacked a strong curriculum, especially in reading and math, which are fundamental. As an educator, this was the most important issue.

“I could not get an understanding about how their curriculum would approach those areas. Reading instruction needed to be air tight because it is core curriculum.”

The “Red Pedagogy” was the final nail in the rejection. Oxendine, who is American Indian, labeled it “radical,” and other members labeled the ideas it promotes as “communist.”

“That became an albatross for them, and I advise that it be omitted,” Oxendine said.

The term “Red Pedagogy” stems from an academic treatise in the book by Connecticut College professor Sandy Grande titled “Red Pedagogy: Native American Social and Political Thought.” The book begins that America’s original sin is the annihilation of American Indians.

State board members objected strongly to the Red Pedagogy issue, and Oxendine said she did not understand how ideas so complex could be part of a curriculum for very young school children.

Deese calls state board members’ remarks “ludicrous.”

“Red Pedagogy was not central to our planned curriculum, STREAM was,” Deese said. “Somehow our entire pedagogy had become communism.”

Teaching from an American Indian perspective raised the issue that Old Main Academy would not be inclusive of all students. But Deese notes that predominately black charter schools are common in North Carolina.

“The charter school that was approved at the same time we were denied was black, and it sailed through,” she said.

Oxendine’s final issue is that allowing a charter school to drain enrollment and funds from the Public Schools of Robeson County is in “conflict with our recent role here in Robeson.”

Oxendine, fellow board member Alan Duncan and state administrative staff spent several months here last spring and summer helping the public schools regain its financial health. The solution included closing several schools and consolidating them.

“It did not make sense as we were helping the Public Schools of Robeson County to see 450 students pulled out,” Oxendine said.

A “frustrated” Deese said it is the state board’s mission to provide an education that “is best for children,” not to protect failing schools.

“Robeson students are crossing state lines to go to better schools,” Deese said. “We will offer a rigorous, relevant education that will improve this county.”

Oxendine said Old Main Academy will have another opportunity to apply this year.

“They should start with closing the achievement gap in the core curriculum,” Oxendine said. “I would be willing to sit down with them to give assistance.”

Oxendine said helping all students and all schools, charter or public, is her role.

Deese said Oxendine was the primary obstacle to Old Main’s approval. She said her board would have to decide about a meeting.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer