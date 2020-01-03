Flu blamed for 2 local deaths as season’s peak arrives

Edwards Smith Edwards Smith Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — There have been two flu-related deaths in Robeson County since the current influenza season began on Oct. 1, according to a local health official.

Both of the people who died were elderly, said Bill Smith, county Department of Health director. Smith could not say how many flu cases have been reported in the county because the flu is not a reportable disease. The only case numbers available are generated from emergency room visits by people with flu-like symptoms and the number of patients treated.

Affecting that count is the fact that a majority of the people with the flu “just ride it out at home,” he said.

The worst may be yet to come.

January to early March are typically the months when the county sees the highest number of cases, Smith said.

“Southeastern Regional Medical Center has tested and cared for approximately 1,500 patients with influenza-like illness and are treating both type-A and -B influenza,” said Sherry Edwards, Southeastern Health’s Infection Control coordinator.

The visitation restrictions that were put in place at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in mid-December remain in place, she said. Southeastern Health will lift restrictions once a sustained pattern of reduced flu cases is seen.

The number of flu cases is trending up, according to information from the Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Influenza activity in North Carolina increased the week ending Dec. 28, the latest data available, and the geographic spread of the flu was designated as “widespread” that week.

Of the 22 specimens submitted to the State Laboratory of Public Health for testing that week, six were positive for influenza B and four were positive for influenza A virus, according to the state Health Department. Hospital-based Public Health epidemiologists reported 593 positive influenza virus results out of 3,096 samples tested during the same week.

Flu vaccine is available in Robeson County, although some providers may have none left, Smith said. The vaccine being used this season very closely matches the strains being seen.

Southeastern Health has other advice for slowing the spread of the flu and preventing infection.

“We encourage all individuals to continue to wash your hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you are sick,” Edwards said.

People who feel they may be sick and need to seek non-emergency medical care may visit a Southeastern Health primary care or walk-in clinic, she said. For a complete clinic listing, with hours and phone numbers, log on to www.southeasternhealth.org.

Flu seasons generally cover the fall and winter months, and so far this season, all regions of the country are seeing elevated levels of flu-like illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Activity is being caused mostly by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year,” the CDC’s website reads in part. “A(H1N1) viruses are the next most common and are increasing in proportion relative to other influenza viruses in some regions.”

The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 4.6 million flu illnesses in the United States, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from flu.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications,” the website reads in part.

