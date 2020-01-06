Work closes Hezekiah Road section

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Hezekiah Road near Maxton will be closed for the rest of the week so a pipeline beneath the roadway can be replaced.

Work on the section began Monday and will continue until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The section will be closed to traffic in both directions as work is underway. Work hours are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour is N.C. 710 to Eddie Road to Red Bank Road back to Hezekiah Road.

