Event to highlight human trafficking

January 6, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — In observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will hold a “Navigating the Roadmap of Human Trafficking” event on Saturday in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The free event, which is open to the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ruby Doub McMillan Fellowship Center, located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton. It will serve to inform the community about forms of human trafficking, warning signals and preventive measures.

Scheduled to speak are Leon Burden, CEO of Colors of Life gang prevention program; Michael Harden, Hilly Branch School resource officer; and State Bureau of Investigation Agent Elena Jones.

Staff report