Crime report

LUMBERTON — Tears of gratitude filled James Locklear’s eyes on Friday as he met and embraced the nurse who helped save his life nearly a month ago.

“I am very thankful that you are where you are today,” said Alison Wright, a nurse at Southeastern Dermatology on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

On Dec. 10, the 52-year-old Locklear, the editor and publisher of Native Visions Magazine, was trying to help an elderly couple following a car accident on Fayetteville Road when he suffered a heart attack, and found himself the person in need.

“That quick response saved his life,” said Mary Thomas-Locklear, Locklear’s wife. “I am so appreciative of everybody.”

Locklear was on his way to deposit checks at Select Bank & Trust and was making his way down Cricklewood Street toward Fayetteville Road when he heard a loud boom.

Just ahead, 74-year-old Ted Tharp, of Rising Sun, Maryland, had turned north onto Fayetteville Road and his 2016 Honda Odyssey van collided head-on with a 2016 Kia Carnival Sedona van that was traveling south and was operated by 30-year-old Kendra McNeil, of Lovette Road in Lumberton.

Locklear parked his truck on Cricklewood Street beside Southeastern Dermatology and sprinted to Tharp’s vehicle, which was nearby. The driver’s side airbag had deployed, trapping the driver inside, Locklear said.

“So, I took out my knife and I cut the airbag, and I got him out,” Locklear said.

Another Good Samaritan helped pull the passenger, Margie Tharp, from the vehicle. Some of Southeastern Dermatology’s staff descended on the crash site and began administering first aid to the victims.

After that, Locklear said he saw Robyn Morgan, the bank’s teller supervisor, coming toward him across the bank’s parking lot. He remembers handing her the checks.

“Then, all of a sudden, I felt dizzy and lightheaded, and I told her to call an ambulance for me,” Locklear said.

Then he collapsed in front of his vehicle.

Wright heard Robyn call out for help and rushed to Locklear. Locklear appeared to be having a seizure, so she turned him on his side and checked his pulse. She said one thought kept running through her head.

“I can’t let this blessing go,” she said of Locklear.

That’s when she began CPR.

“We kept saying this can’t happen. I was barking out orders, (like) who could take over for me,” Wright said.

Lumberton police Officer Daniel Smith answered Wright’s call.

“At that point I ran over and I took over chest compressions for approximately five to six minutes,” Smith said.

Seeing Locklear rush to help other touched Smith.

“Mr. Locklear, he’s the true hero,” Smith said. “In my eyes I’m expected to do this. I’m not the hero here.”

Before the ambulance arrived, Wright used a defibrillator to jump-start Locklear’s heart.

Multiple people from nearby businesses and the dermatology center gathered around and began praying aloud, Wright said.

As Locklear was loaded into the ambulance, he went into cardiac arrest again. It would take three more jolts from the defibrillator, twice on the ambulance and once in the hospital, to stabilize Locklear.

“I told them I wouldn’t let you go,” Wright told Locklear on Friday.

Locklear spent eight days at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, and during that time Smith came to visit. Photos of the reunion were placed on Facebook.

When he arrived, he had a blockage of about 95 percent in the main artery of his heart. Cardiologists used a balloon angioplasty procedure to open the vein and insert two stints.

Locklear said he is taking 10 to 15 medications, including blood thinners and cholesterol medicine, since the operation. He will wear a defibrillator that will monitor his heart activity for the three months until a follow-up appointment with his doctor.

Since the accident, Locklear has quit smoking and changed his diet.

The medical emergency taught him “always to be obedient,” he said. He also said he was thankful for those who helped him in his time of need.

“I’m a religious guy,” Locklear said. “I believe in God. I believe in the power of prayer. I believe in being obedient to the Spirit.”

Dr. Andrew Hendricks said his nurses at Southeastern Dermatology were prepared to help.

“All of my nurses are ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) certified, so that makes a difference,” said Hendricks, Southeastern Dermatology’s founder and medical director. “I was very happy to see my staff involved in helping in the emergency operation.”

Wright said the medical emergency opened her eyes to the compassionate community around her.

“There were people everywhere,” she said. “I never would’ve thought that many people would have stopped.

“It was just amazing to see that there are still good people in this world.”

James Locklear embraces Alison Wright, who helped save his life on Dec. 10 when he suffered a heart attack after he helped an elderly couple involved in a car crash on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Wright, a nurse at Southeastern Dermatology, was the first to begin CPR on Locklear. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_recovery-2.jpg James Locklear embraces Alison Wright, who helped save his life on Dec. 10 when he suffered a heart attack after he helped an elderly couple involved in a car crash on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Wright, a nurse at Southeastern Dermatology, was the first to begin CPR on Locklear. James Locklear, left, speaks Friday with Dr. Andrew Hendricks and the staff at Southeastern Dermatology. Locklear recounted his near-death experience on Dec. 10, when he suffered a heart attack after he helped an elderly couple involved in a car crash. Alison Wright, the first person to administer CPR, can be seen beside Locklear. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_recovery3-2.jpg James Locklear, left, speaks Friday with Dr. Andrew Hendricks and the staff at Southeastern Dermatology. Locklear recounted his near-death experience on Dec. 10, when he suffered a heart attack after he helped an elderly couple involved in a car crash. Alison Wright, the first person to administer CPR, can be seen beside Locklear.

Jessica Horne Staff writer