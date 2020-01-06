Crime report

January 6, 2020

Nicolas Flores, of McGoogan Farm Road in Shannon, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at his residence.

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Philip Locklear, Eddie Sampson Road, Lumberton; Gary Sanderson, Camaro Road, Lumberton; Kendall Locklear, West Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Helena Hunt, South Chicken Road, Fairmont; James Gowan, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; Lorraine Gilchrist, Avery Road, St. Pauls; Russell Hill, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Roseann Baker, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marvin Brayboy, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Doryal Kahaunaele, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Adam Jones, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; State of North Carolina, Henry Berry Road, Rowland; Beverly Taylor, Todd Farm Road, Lumberton; Earic James, Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton; Betty Deese, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Charles Soles, East Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; and Casey McQueen, N.C. 711, Lumberton.

Carlos Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into a coin machine at Jamestown Enterprises, located at 4556 N.C. 72 West in Lumberton.