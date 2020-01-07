Pembroke Rescue Squad asks town for more funding

Cummings Cummings Pembroke Rescue Squad Chief Matt Locklear asks the Pembroke Town Council on Monday to revisit a request to increase money allocated to the squad each year. The squad recently moved from its headquarters to Union Chapel Road to Candy Park Road because of flood damage caused by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. Pembroke Rescue Squad Chief Matt Locklear asks the Pembroke Town Council on Monday to revisit a request to increase money allocated to the squad each year. The squad recently moved from its headquarters to Union Chapel Road to Candy Park Road because of flood damage caused by hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council agreed on Monday to consider a request to increase funding for the Pembroke Rescue Squad.

The town currently allocates $5,000 each year from its budget.

Flora Lowery, chairperson of the Pembroke Rescue Squad board of directors, first asked for more money to help the squad secure a loan to cover the cost of moving to a new facility back in June when the town was in the process of approving its 2019-20 budget. The town decided not to provide any more than the annual $5,000 allotment and to consider making a budget amendment later.

Rescue squad Chief Matt Locklear asked the board on Monday to revisit the request and consider allocating $20,000 a year.

“Really, any increase will help,” Locklear said.

The Pembroke Rescue Squad cut the ribbon in November on its new headquarters on Candy Park Road. The squad was able to open the new location after securing a loan from Lumbee Guaranty Bank and being awarded a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

The move was made necessary by flood damage at the previous rescue base on Union Chapel Road caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The Union Chapel Road base had been Pembroke Rescue Squad’s home since 1977.

Locklear said the new building means higher costs to operate.

“The insurance premium has gone up $1,700,” Locklear said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a request for a conditional-use permit for the operation of a tattoo parlor at 612A Union Chapel Road. Councilman Channing Jones was not present for the vote.

The applicant, Timothy Hunt, told board members he wanted to open a parlor in Pembroke because there are none in the area and to discourage people from getting home tattoos.

“That is happening around here,” he said.

Councilmen Larry McNeill asked Hunt if he would be able to control loitering at the location.

“If they’re not there to get a tattoo, then there’s no reason for them to be there,” Hunt said. “That has never really been a problem at my other shops.”

“You’ve just got to stay alert,” McNeill said.

The council also approved a Resolution of Support for the establishment of a 2020 Census Count Committee after hearing from Shayla Douglas, a LEAD for NC fellow. Douglas told board members that Pembroke in 2010 only counted 58% of its population, the worst count in the county.

“This is dealing with funding,” Mayor Greg Cummings said. “Every person missed is money lost in this community.”

The board also:

— Heard a presentation from representatives of the nonprofit Lilies of Hope. The organization, based in Pembroke, offers assistance to caretakers of elderly people suffering with dementia.

— Tabled a consideration to rezone a one-acre tract of land from a Residential District to a Commercial District for the establishment of a car wash. Applicant Sandra Locklear pitched the plan to open Hallelujah Shine Car Wash. Jerry Oxendine is the owner.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

