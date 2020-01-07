Meals, socks to be distributed on Jan. 20

January 7, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton and the Zakat Foundation of America will distribute hot meals and warm socks in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

The giveaway event will take place at the Robeson County Public Library parking lot located at 104 S. Chestnut St. from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

The Zakat Foundation of America is a Muslim nonprofit dedicated to alleviating the immediate needs of the poorest communities.

For additional information, email [email protected]

