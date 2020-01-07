10 injured in school bus wreck in Columbus County

By: Staff report

DELCO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck involving a school bus, a FedEx truck and an 18-wheeler near Delco that injured at least 10 people, including eight children.

The bus belongs to Southeastern Community and Family Services, a nonprofit that operates Ransom Head Start Center in Riegelwood, emergency officials said.

Two victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by helicopter, according to authorities, and several others by ambulance. No one had life-threatening injures, officials said.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning on U.S. 74-76 in front of the Grahamland attraction.

Ambulances from numerous departments, including Cerro Gordo, Whiteville, Lake Waccamaw, Buckhead and Acme-Delco Riegelwood, responded.

